Samsung Galaxy Note8 could arrive before the iPhone 8

With the Galaxy S8 launch behind us, the next big thing to look forward is the Galaxy Note 8. The phone has already popped into the rumor mill a few times and with good reason, as its launch date might not be far from us after all.

According to a report coming out of the Korean Herald, Samsung might be looking to unveil the Galaxy Note8 during an Unpacked scheduled for late August, just before Apple introduces its highly anticipated iPhone 8 model in September.

Traditionally Samsung unveils a new Galaxy Note product during the IFA tradeshow in Berlin. This year the event should take place between 1 and 6 September, but if the current report is correct, we might get to see the Note 8 arrive a bit ahead of the regular schedule. Previous rumors claimed the Galaxy Note8 will be launched post-IFA, some time in Q4.

In related news, an alleged Galaxy Note8 render surfaced online courtesy of little-known leakster @PotyocoTech. That’s why we advise you to take the following information with a grain of salt.

The render reveals a phone visually similar to the Galaxy S8 although with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The dual-camera setup on the back is also visible and the absence of the fingerprint scanner on the back hints that it will be embedded into the display.

Render aside, the leakster provides us with some additional info about the phone. We’re told the device will arrive with stereo speakers tuned by AKG, as well as a texturized Bixby button to prevent users to mistake it for the volume down key. According to the information, the new Bixby will have some sort of built-in vibrator, so users will be able to locate it using the Find My Mobile app on their Galaxy devices.

Since none of this information has been officially confirmed by Samsung, it might be subject to change.