Budget Coolpad Defiant arrives at T-Mobile on June 16

T-Mobile subscribers looking to purchase an affordable smartphone will soon have a new option. The carrier confirmed it will start offering the budget-friendly Coolpad Defiant starting on June 16. The handset will also be available for purchase from MetroPCS, although no exact release date was shared yet.

The Coolpad Defiant brings low-end specs to the table, but it does run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Apart from that, the Defiant features a 5-inch display with 854 x 480 resolution and relies on a Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz to keep the lights on onboard.

Coolpad also throws in 1GB of RAM, as well as 8GB of expandable storage and a 5-megapixel/2-megapixel camera combo.

The affordable phone relies on a 2,450 mAh battery which is said to be able to offer 16.5 hours of talk time and up to 12 days of standby time and supports LTE bands 2,4,5 and 12.

While T-Mobile is busy launching new affordable handsets, rumor has it the carrier is also working towards releasing its own branded premium but cheap lineup of phones called REVVL.

One of these products called the REVVL T1 surfaced online last month, revealing the phone might come equipped with a 5.5-inch IPS display with fullHD resolution and a 13-megapixel/5-megapixel camera couple.