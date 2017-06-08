Momentum launches new Wi-Fi two-way voice monitoring camera for $50

Momentum Wi-Fi monitoring camera lets you know what's going on in your home

Wi-Fi security cameras are great for giving you piece of mind or checking on your kids or pets while you’re away from home. And you don’t even have to pay a fortune to get one into your home.

Smart monitoring company Momentum recently announced a new Wi-Fi two-way voice HD camera product coming with a super affordable $50 price-tag. It also introduced a new Momentum mobile app experience that makes monitoring easy for all.

The camera which comes with dual Wi-Fi support (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) remotely delivers live video with two-way talk to the Momentum app which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices (phones and tablets).

The camera records 720p HD video and offers 110-degree viewing angle. It also includes built-in night vision, so you can see what’s going on back home even when it’s dark.

Owners will be sent notifications once motion or audio is detected back home, prompting them to turn on the video recording to see what’s going on. Users will be able to control multiple Momentum Wi-Fi cameras from the same app, as well as other home-based connected products such as Nest.

Owners of the Momentum camera can save the recorded video either o a microSD card slot (up to 128GB) or its secure online cloud. If you choose the second option, you’ll have to spend some extra money. The cloud subscription service starts at $5/month for 7 days of event recording and playback. Momentum promises its Amazon Web Services-based cloud service is safe and private.

The new camera will be available for purchase soon from Momentum’s official website.