OnePlus 5 could sell for $100 more than the OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 5 has been the subject of many leaks in the past few weeks. And while most of the flagship’s specs have already been revealed, one thing still remains a mystery. How much will the device cost?

OnePlus built a reputation based on delivering affordable handsets with top-of-the-line specifications. But the question arises now, will the OnePlus 5 follow the same trend? With a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM (at least in some markets like India) and a dual-camera setup, the phone’s price tag might not be so attractive this year.

Well this week, we get the first hint about how much the OnePlus 5 will cost. A popular festival taking place in Finland called Provinssi started a contest which will be awarding two three-day VIP passes for the event + a OnePlus 5 phone to the big winner.

The official contest rules reveal that the value of the prize is €948 ($1,605). A quick look at the festival’s web page reveals a VIP ticket costs €199 / $223. Knowing this we can easily work out the price of the OnePlus 5 – it’s €550 / $618.

The OnePlus 3T costs €439 on OnePlus’ Finnish website, while the same phone is priced $439 on the US website. This means, the OnePlus 5 could cost $550 in the US, $111 more than its predecessor. But we’re just speculating, nothing more!

Now for the final question, would you still buy the OnePlus 5 if it sold for $550?