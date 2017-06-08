Private, secure browsing for all of your devices; 2 years of HideMyAss! VPN only $54.99

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security seriously with the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

Today’s Deal of the Day is one you should strongly consider. For just $54.99, you can get a two-year subscription to HideMyAss! VPN. It’s everything you need to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

One of the leading complaints about VPN services is that they slow your browsing experience to a crawl. HideMyAss, however, gives you a high-speed browsing experience while allowing you to access servers in over 190 countries. Browse like a local practically anywhere on Earth, while securing your privacy and eluding prying eyes. It’s no surprise HideMyAss was named one of PC Mag’s Best VPN Services of 2016.

Protect your browsing history & private data from hackers & government officials

Use HideMyAss on all of your devices, including internet-enabled TVs & game consoles

Choose a virtual location from over 660+ VPN servers in over 320+ locations in over 190 countries, & browse previously blocked content

Access the sites you love without restrictions when away from home

Browse the internet securely on up to two devices at once

Get premium customer support when you want it by internet, chat & phone

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a 2-year license to HideMyAss! VPN. AndroidGuys readers can save 63% and purchase one for only $549.99 right now.