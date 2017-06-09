60dB brings you personalized podcasts with style

Overview:

60dB is an app that offers curated short-form audio, such as podcasts, based on your preferences and history, with a clean and simple interface and no frills.

Developer: Tiny Garage Labs

Cost: Free (in beta)

Impressions:

60dB is a podcast and internet radio app, currently in beta on Android, that allows you to aggregate and listen to your favorite podcasts and internet radio streams. It has a simple interface and no ads, which makes for an enjoyable experience when you want to listen to some podcasts.

60dB does an excellent job of working well and staying out of the way while you listen to your podcast. It has a very fast UI and podcasts load quickly and I experienced very little buffering issues. The app has Cast options, as well as sharing and download options to allow you to have full control over your podcast listening experience.

As far as any extra features, 60dB doesn’t really have too much to offer. It has a home screen with curated content based on your preferred shows and liked topics, as well as a list of new episodes from shows you watch. 60dB is the very definition of a simple, yet effective presentation.

Conclusion:

In my time with 60dB, I really couldn’t find much wrong with it besides the lack of a killer feature to set it apart from competitors. As nice and easy to use as it is, it doesn’t make me want to stop using Google Play Music as my defacto podcast and music app. GPM does essentially everything that 60dB does, along with music streaming and holding my personal music library. However, if you’re in the market for a purely podcast app that is functional and simple, then 60dB is an excellent choice. It has everything you’d need for your podcast enjoyment and even has access to internet radio streams from many of the major players like NPR, BBC, and ESPN. Definitely a recommended app for podcast and radio listeners.

Download the 60dB beta now from the Google Play Store