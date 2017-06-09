A guide to buying children’s Bluetooth headphones for smartphones

In this era of mobile gadgets, children also don’t want to be left out of all the fun and ‘cool’ they see all around them. Daddy has this cool gadget he wears over his ears to listen to music on the go and watch movies late at night. And Junior wants one of these children’s Bluetooth headphones, too.

How does daddy explain to Junior that these gadgets are expensive, can’t be maintained by kids, and produce sounds too loud for Junior’s little, developing ears?

Well, daddy needn’t bother. This is 2017; there are tons of children-friendly headphones now available – and actually crafted with these dainty little ones in mind. So, all daddy – and you, if you have a headphone-loving child with a smartphone – has to do is buy one of these perfectly-safe-for-children headphones for Junior.

However, as you can most likely already imagine, shopping for children headphones is in several ways different from buying adult or general headphones. So many things to consider and some research and (probably) planning needed to get the best value for your money, while also keeping your kid happy and excited about his or her new toy.

Welcome to the right place, for here you’ll be getting tips to successfully buying the ideal children’s Bluetooth headphones for your kids.

But first, why Bluetooth headphones?

You really don’t want your kid battling with a ball of tangled cord every time s/he wants to use the headphone, till the cable eventually breaks inside and renders the headphone useless. So, wireless, and in essence, Bluetooth naturally seems like the ideal way to go.

Now here are few things you should consider while shopping for children’s Bluetooth headphones:

Safety

This is the most important factor to consider when buying headphones – in fact, almost anything – for your kids. It’s the major reason we’re considering their age in buying headphones, or we’d just buy any one readily available.

With scary reports like: “Over half of the population in the United States will be deaf by the year 2060,” you want to do everything to protect your children right from now. Among things to do to protect your child from future deafness is protecting them from the too-loud sounds most headphones stream almost non-stop into their ears.

You want to ensure your child’s headphones are safe to use, with volume limits. The safe volume level is between 70 to 85 decibels. Make sure you confirm the features of headphones to ensure they’re at a safe volume limit – or can be limited manually – before purchasing.

Comfort

Comfort is a factor that shouldn’t be overlooked when purchasing headphones for your children. You don’t want them always stressing about using their headphones or stop using the headphones after you just bought it for them.

Make sure you get them something that fits snugly over or in their ears. Something they’d be happy to wear for long, and even doze off wearing.

Durability

They’re children, and things they own can easily get damaged. So you want to get something nice but still rugged enough to stand the rough handling the headphones might have to live with. Buying headphones not durable enough translates to having to replace them severally.

Features

You should look to getting something that comes with features both you and your child desire. Yours might be volume limiter switch, so as to prevent your child from taking in sounds too loud for their little ears, and of course, Bluetooth.

Features your child might love could include noise cancellation, control buttons, adjustable and fold-able bands, bright colors, etc.

Type

There are basically four types of headphones. They are earbuds, in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, and over-ear headphones. Try to determine which your child prefers and is comfortable with, and then get them just that.

Recommended Age

Children’s headphones come with the manufacturer’s age recommendation. Check to confirm if that pair of headphones you and your child love is perfect for your child’s age. You don’t want to buy a Maxwell Safe Soundz, for example, which is for kids aged 6-9 for a teenager.

Budget

Children naturally play a little too hard sometimes, and that makes some of their toys and gadgets break often. It’s reasonable to expect that most parents wouldn’t have a budget that includes replacing expensive children headphones several times a year. If your budget can, then why not!

However, there are cheap but great headphones for children that you wouldn’t have to break the bank to buy.

Now that you know things to consider in buying children headphones, simply go for one with specs that meet your ideal conditions. Purchasing online makes the process easy for you and gives you access to more options – and more features.

Finally, don’t forget to involve your child in the hunt and final purchase. The hunt will thrill them, and when you finally buy it, they’ll appreciate the new “toy” more and protect it even more.