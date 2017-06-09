Samsung Galaxy Note8 leak suggests Snapdragon 836 onboard

We talked about the Snapdragon 836 yesterday when an alleged image of the Google Pixel 2 leaked out into the world. You see, Google’s next phone will supposedly take advantage of a revised version of Qualcomm’s current top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 835.

Well, it seems that the Pixel 2 it’s not going to be the first Snapdragon 836-powerd phone to make it out on the market. According to a new report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note8 will be.

We’ve recently told you the Galaxy Note8 might arrive sooner than expected, more specifically towards the end of August, in a move to counter the iPhone 8’s release in September. Now word on the street would have us believe the Galaxy Note8 is going to rely on a Snapdragon 836 chipset.

The leak alleges the new processor will come equipped with an octa-core arrangement clocked at 2.5GHz, which is a bit higher than the current Snapdragon 835’s 2.45GHz clock speed. The SoC will also pack a 740MHz GPU.

Qualcomm adopted a similar strategy in 2016. It first unveiled the Snapdragon 820, but in the second half of the year it pushed out the revised Snapdragon 821, which powered the majority of high-end phones released later in 2016.

According to the report, the LG V30 and Google Pixel 2 models will also get Snapdragon 836 treatment in October.

In related news, a report coming out of Korea and citing a Samsung official crushed many people’s hopes of seeing the Galaxy Note8 arrive with a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. Sadly, the story is repeating itself once more, as Samsung was reportedly unable to produce a good enough prototype yet again.