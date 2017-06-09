Video compares OnePlus 5’s and OnePlus 3’s audio capabilities

Another day, another OnePlus 5 feature gets detailed. A few days ago, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shared a YouTube video which compares the audio quality on the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 5’s.

As users commenting on Reddit on the topic have point out, the OnePlus 3 left a lot to be desired in terms of audio. The test recording has the two phones record some deep-house tunes and while the OnePlus 3’s features a lot of noise; the OnePlus 5 is a lot clearer with no audible disturbances to be heard. That’s because the OnePlus 5 probably includes a wide dynamic range microphone.

The OnePlus 5 will finally launch on June 20. We expect the phone to arrive with a 5.5-inch FullHD (1920 x 1080) display and a new Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. The other day, it was revealed an 8GB of RAM version will be sold on the Indian market, but at this time we don’t know whether other markets including the US one will get the same model or not.

OnePlus’ CEO, Pete Lau previously said the OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship on the market. On top of that, for the first time in OnePlus history, the company is launching a dual camera phone, developed in partnership with DxO Mark.

With only 11 days to go before the official announcement, we’re super excited to see the OnePlus 5 finally make a live appearance. Even though, the OnePlus 5 might be a bit more expensive than its predecessor.