myCharge Portable Charger Giveaway!

It’s giveaway time! And as festival season is now upon us we are extremely excited to announce that we are teaming up with myCharge for this week’s power driven competition.

The Prize

myCharge are a dominant force in the power providing field, showcasing a vast array of professional solutions to cure every tech-filled power dependent scenario. With summer finally having arrived, festival season in full flow and more and more of us choosing to dabble in some alfresco based productivity, what better way to ensure that we are not left scrambling for a nearby power socket than to WIN one of THREE available portable chargers listed below:

Adventure PLUS

Rechargeable 6700mAh portable chargerR $39.99 The 6700mAh AdventurePlus is a rugged portable charger; ideal for charging smartphones in extreme outdoor environments. The AdventurePlus has 2 USB ports and can charge two smartphones, or other USB devices, simultaneously. Clip the included carabiner clip to your backpack, work belt or harness so that your power source is simply an arm’s length away. Never lose power on the trail, mountain or job site again! Battery Capacity: 6700mAh Recharges Via: micro-USB cable Compatibility: Tablets, Smartphones & USB Devices

Adventure Max

Rechargeable 10500mAh portable charger RRP $49.99 The AdventureMax rugged portable charger is a must. Complete with a carabiner clip, it is the ultimate solution to charge your devices when camping, hiking or mountaineering. The AdventureMax boosts 10500mAh of power and 2 USB ports, ideal for extending the life of your tablet, smartphone, Bluetooth speaker or other USB devices up to six times.

Battery Capacity: 10500mAh Recharges Via: micro-USB cable Compatibility: Tablets, Smartphones & USB Devices

Parallax Line

Rechargeable 13400mAh portable charger $129.99 The AdventureUltra is one of MyCharge’s largest battery banks and has the highest power output. Designed to replace the heavy and bulky generators used when tailgating or camping, the AdventureUltra is a streamlined power source that can run a 42-inch television for up to three hours. The AdventureUltra has a maximum power output of 45 watts, enough to run a fan or recharge a drone battery. It can also be used with 2 in 1 laptops and new laptops, such as the 12-inch MacBook, that require less than 45 watts either when powered off and solely charging or when powered on and charging simultaneously.

Battery Capacity: 13400mAh Recharges Via: Included charging adapter Compatibility: Small Laptops, 2 in 1 Laptop/Tablets, Tablets, Smartphones & USB Devices, Laptops w/ Power Adapters less than 45W*

You’d be crazy not to leave home without one right?!

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be easier. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple of options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winners once the drawing is over on June 19, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

Entrants can be of any age and the competition is open to anyone throughout the United States!

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through Monday, June 19, 2017. We’d like to thank myCharge for providing us with the goods for this power packed giveaway.

What are you waiting for?! Enter NOW and say goodbye to those powerless worries this summer by winning one of these ultimate companions.

