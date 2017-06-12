Stay safe with Legitifi, the first social identity verification app

With the spread of mobile technology, it’s become much easier for people to satisfy their need for social interaction and human companionship virtually. Want to go out on a date? There’s an app for that. Need someone to watch your kid? You can easily find a babysitter online.

But before you welcome these people into your life and even more potentially dangerous, into your home, you should ask yourself “Are these people really who they say they are?” In most cases, you can’t know that for sure until you meet them in person. But what if you could run a background check on them before leaving the house? Now you can – with the help of Legitifi, the first social identity verification app.

How does it work? The app simply pulls social media information to verify and validate identities. On top of that, it combines the data and checks the National Sex Offender Database to show you the full story.

To get started you’ll need to download the app from the Google Play Store. Once installed on your device, you’ll be able to search for anyone by their phone number, email address or name. If the person you’re searching for has joined, the app will show you their profile. Or you can invite them to join via text or email.

The more someone fills in their profile, the more legitimate the profile becomes. Still, there’s a limitation here. The person you are searching for needs to be on social media and link her/his accounts to Legitifi in order for you to be able to gain any insight into their persona.

Luckily, Legitifi does not rely only on info pulled from social media. It also lets users “Vouch” for each other. If you interacted with someone and liked it, you can go ahead and vouch for them. Think of it as a positive review. The more an user has, the more legit they are.

If the idea behind the app sounds good to you, you can go ahead and give it a try. And don’t forget to tell us what you think about it.