The next 18:9 ratio phone will come from Google

The Pixel 2 is popping into the rumor mill with some frequency these days. Slowly but surely the aura of mystery is lifting and we’re starting to an idea of what the Pixel 2 will be like.

German website WinFuture has spotted the Pixel XL 2 in the GFXBench database with most of its specifications in tow. The listing reveals the Pixel XL 2 will apparently feature a 5.6-inch display with 2560 x 1312 pixels. The atypical resolution indicates the phone will have an 18:9 (or 2:1 ratio) aspect ratio, in the same vein as the LG G6. Earlier rumors also hinted at the possibility that the Pixel 2 will feature a dual curved panel.

According to GFXBench, the Pixel XL 2 should also arrive with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Previously, we heard the Pixel 2 might take advantage of a revised Snapdragon 835 version, the Snapdragon 836 which Qualcomm will supposedly introduce later this year. The LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are also expected to be based on the platform.

The Pixel XL 2 listing also includes a primary 12-megapixel camera with 4K video, as well as a 7-megapixel camera with 4K support.

If you’re curious to see how a tall and narrow Pixel 2 will look like, designer Benjamin Geskin has already created a concept that looks quite stunning, albeit the LG G6/Samsung Galaxy S8 resemblance is pretty obvious.