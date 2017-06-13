Mophie announce the “Charge Force Case” its slimmest wireless charging case to date!

The #1 mobile battery case brand in the US aims to tackle all your wireless charging needs head on this summer

Summer is finally upon us!

Alfresco coffee, parties in the park and beachside BBQ’s. I can’t think of a more perfect time to catch some amazing sun shining glorious selfies, and with so many social outlets for us to pump out our mid-year memory bank to the online masses, there is one thing this summer we will all require even more than ever, two words, BATTERY POWER.

Well, mobile power solution aficionados Mophie have announced just the thing to help keep those memories flowing and gadgets gadget-ing.

Two Variants of Mophie’s “Charge Force Case” have just been announced for the Samsung S8 and S8 Plus and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus respectively.

These latest additions to the charge force ecosystem are designed to advance easy wireless charging for the latest leading flagship devices.

Simply touch the slim, leather-wrapped case to any Mophie charge force wireless accessory and power is sent directly to your phone. Built-in magnets align with each charge force base and mount to provide a perfect charge every time. The charge force case is also compatible with Qi and other wireless charging systems.

Each case also allows access to the Lightning or USB Type-C port for wired charging or headphones.

Alongside the cases, Mophie are offering the “Charge Force Powerstation Mini”

When on the go, away from any charging pads or mounts, the Charge Force Powerstation mini offers a compact, portable solution. Simply attach the small 3,000 mAh battery unit to the back of the charge force case and activate to begin wireless charging. Then remove after powering up.

The iPhone cases are available in a variety of colors including black, tan, brown, blue and (PRODUCT)RED where the S8 and S8 Plus offering is only available in black thus far.

The notably lean design of the case also protects from everyday wear and tear without adding excess bulk to your device. Raised corners provide added protection against scratched and cracked screens. Premium leather, TPU bezel and superior design strengthen the case’s durability.

All in all it looks as if Mophie are onto a winner here, that is if you can get past the slightly unconventional way it looks and will most definitely feel in your hand. Although charge cases are nothing new, this approach most definitely is. I can see this case and battery combo wielding its way into many handbags and of course manbags over this seasonal summer period.