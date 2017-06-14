Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle teaches Java, Python, React, and more for only $29

Javascript, Python, React, Git, Scala. There are so many coding languages to choose from, each of which has its own merits and places in the world. Nowadays you should know at least one of them, if not more, if you hope to have a career in programming, web design, or mobile apps. Let’s teach you how to work within a bunch of them, shall we?

To help get you off on the right career trajectory, our Deal of the Day is a 9-book digital bundle that gives you everything you need as a new developer. Called the Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle, we’re offering it for only $29, a savings of 91% from the typical price. With thousands of pages of education at your disposal, you’ll have lifetime access to the tools.

Features

Learning Angular 2

Java Deep Learning Essentials

Mastering Python

Mastering React

Mastering JavaScript

Mastering Git

Xamarin Cross-Platform Development Cookbook

Swift 3 Functional Programming

Scala High Performance Programming

Where to Buy

You can purchase the entire bundle of training for only $29 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Worth upwards of $1,200 in total, it can be yours at a discounted rate of 95% off!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!