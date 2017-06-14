Google Play Store’s new Android Excellence collections highlight top apps and games

Google is making it easier for users to identify quality apps and games in the densely populated Play Store by introducing the new Android Excellence collections.

The idea behind the Android Excellence is enabling Play Store editors to highlight the best Android apps and games of the quarter via a dedicated section. The apps and games chosen to be part of the collection will allow users to take advantage of “incredible user experiences on Android” and bring forth great design, technical performance, localization and device optimization. They also take advantage of Google’s best practices.

On top of offering yet another tool for app discovery, the Android Excellence collections can be viewed as a guideline for developers who wish to create a high-quality app or game.

Google’s first two collections (one for apps and one for games) are already available for your viewing pleasure under the revamped Editors’ Choice section in the Google Play Store. Here are the titles that made the cut:

Android Excellence Apps

AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile

B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video

Citymapper by Citymapper Limited

Drivvo by Drivvo

drupe by drupe

Evernote by Evernote Corporation

HotelTonight by HotelTonight

Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories

Komoot by komoot GmbH

Lifesum by Lifesum

Memrise by Memrise

Pocket by Read It Later

Runtastic Running & Fitness by Runtastic

Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd

Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team

Vivino by Vivino

Android Excellence Games

After the End Forsaken Destiny by NEXON M Inc.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab

Golf Clash by Playdemic

Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd

Horizon Chase by Aquiris Game Studio S.A

Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games

Lineage Red Knights by NCSOFT Corporation

Nonstop Knight by flaregames

PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Pictionary™ by Etermax

Reigns by DevolverDigital

Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit

Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts

Titan Brawl by Omnidrone

Toca Blocks by Toca Boca

Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam