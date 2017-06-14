Google Play Store’s new Android Excellence collections highlight top apps and games

Google is making it easier for users to identify quality apps and games in the densely populated Play Store by introducing the new Android Excellence collections.
The idea behind the Android Excellence is enabling Play Store editors to highlight the best Android apps and games of the quarter via a dedicated section. The apps and games chosen to be part of the collection will allow users to take advantage of “incredible user experiences on Android” and bring forth great design, technical performance, localization and device optimization. They also take advantage of Google’s best practices.
On top of offering yet another tool for app discovery, the Android Excellence collections can be viewed as a guideline for developers who wish to create a high-quality app or game.
Google’s first two collections (one for apps and one for games) are already available for your viewing pleasure under the revamped Editors’ Choice section in the Google Play Store. Here are the titles that made the cut:
Android Excellence Apps
AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile
B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video
Citymapper by Citymapper Limited
Drivvo by Drivvo
drupe by drupe
Evernote by Evernote Corporation
HotelTonight by HotelTonight
Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories
Komoot by komoot GmbH
Lifesum by Lifesum
Memrise by Memrise
Pocket by Read It Later
Runtastic Running & Fitness by Runtastic
Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd
Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team
Vivino by Vivino
Android Excellence Games
After the End Forsaken Destiny by NEXON M Inc.
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab
Golf Clash by Playdemic
Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd
Horizon Chase by Aquiris Game Studio S.A
Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games
Lineage Red Knights by NCSOFT Corporation
Nonstop Knight by flaregames
PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Pictionary™ by Etermax
Reigns by DevolverDigital
Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit
Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
Titan Brawl by Omnidrone
Toca Blocks by Toca Boca
Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam