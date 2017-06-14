Sprint’s new super deal awards 1-year of free unlimited service to switchers

You won't believe Sprint's new deal is for real

This week Sprint announced a promotion that will leave you wondering, what’s the catch? You see, Sprint says it will be offering an entire year of free unlimited talk, text, and data to customers switching from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile before June 30 and bringing in an eligible phone.

But at a closer inspection, the promo’s web-page, intently called “Stop feeling ripped-off by Verizon” doesn’t reveal any obvious red-flags. Actually, the deal seems to be pretty straightforward, with a few, minor caveats involved.

For starters, the promotion is available for new Sprint subscribers only. Secondly, you won’t be able to get the deal in stores, as it’s only available online.

Postpaid subscribers from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile will be required to pay an $30 activation fee up front, but that gets refunded within two billing cycles.

Customers switching from Sprint’s main rivals will also have to agree to turn on Auto Pay or eBilling or risk having to pay a monthly bill of $7.99. Ah yes, and you’ll also have to spend money on the monthly SIM card ($2.99), as well as taxes and other fees. So technically, the free year of service isn’t exactly free. But it’s notably cheaper than the current alternatives.

Another aspect you should be aware of is that when you switch you’ll have to bring over a phone you own. If you’re currently paying for an installment plan, you won’t be able to join the promo. Sprint shared the list of eligible devices:

• iPhone 5c (Verizon only)

• iPhone 5s (Verizon only)

• iPhone 6

• iPhone 6 Plus

• iPhone 6s

• iPhone 6s Plus

• iPhone 7 (Verizon only)

• iPhone 7 Plus (Verizon only)

• iPhone SE

• Nexus 5 (AT&T and Verizon only)

• Nexus 5X

• Nexus 6

• Nexus 6P

• Pixel

• Pixel XL

• Motorola E4

• Motorola Z2 Play

• Motorola G4

• Motorola G4 Play

• Motorola G4 Plus

• Motorola G5 Plus

• Motorola Moto X Pure Edition

• Samsung Galaxy S7 edge special edition (unlocked version?)

• Samsung Galaxy S7 special edition (unlocked version?)

• Samsung Galaxy S8 special edition (unlocked version?)

• Samsung Galaxy S8+ special edition (unlocked version?)

The good news is that after October 1st, 2017 you will be able to upgrade to a new Sprint phone by leasing or purchasing it with monthly installments. And you’ll still be able to take advantage of the free year of service.

To recap the free year of unlimited service at Sprint includes unlimited talk, text messages, 4G LTE, HD streaming video and 10GB of data per line for mobile hot spot access each month. It’s also covers family plans.

After July 31, 2018, prices go back to normal which means you’ll need to pay $60/month for one line, $40 for a second line and $30 for each additional lines (up to five lines).

Also note that after the promo expires, you can leave Sprint if your heart so desires, since there’s no contract involved.

What do you think about this wild Sprint deal?