Mindfulness, relaxation, and meditation: Massive discounts on a premium Aura account (Deal of the Day)

How much time do you devote to yourself each day? We’re talking about the space around work, school, family, and other obligations. You are taking at least a few minutes out of each day to re-calibrate or center yourself, right?

It’s vitally important to meditate or dedicate time to relaxing and improving your overall well-being. Did you know that even just a few minutes each day can lead to a more stress-free life and an improved mood? Indeed, and there are plenty of ways to do it.

Our Deal of the Day is a discounted Premium account for Aura, one of the biggest names in the space right now. You can choose from a one-year, two-year, and lifetime account, with varying amounts to save across each. Once you’re signed up, you’ll have your phone helping out every day!

About

Created by top meditation teachers and therapists, and personalized by ground-breaking AI, Aura Health helps you relieve stress and anxiety by providing short, science-backed mindfulness meditation exercises every day.

Features

Relieve stress & anxiety w/ a free 3-minute guided meditation session every day

Choose 3- or 7- or 10-minute meditation durations depending on your availability & comfort

Rate your experience & Aura will learn how to provide more specific meditations for your feelings whenever you need

Track your mood, learn about your mood patterns, & visually see yourself improve

Receive daily reminders for mindful breathers

Save unlimited meditations & listen whenever you want

Non-meditation wellness content coming soon

Where to Buy

You can head to the AndroidGuys Deals store and purchase an Aura Premium account in one-year, two-year, and lifetime accounts. Pricing shakes out as follows:

1-year: $29.99 (normally $96.00)

2-year: $49.99 (normally $192.00)

Lifetime: $69.99 (normally $399.00)

