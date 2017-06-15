Motorola Moto E4 to land at Verizon soon

Earlier this week Motorola unveiled the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, both of which will be sold on the US market. At launch Motorola didn’t specifically say when the two phones will become available for sale, noting customers will be able to pick them up by the end of the month.

A later Moto US Tweet revealed the Moto E4 will become available June 22. But now thanks to a bunch of leaked renders, we can tell you the Moto E4 will arrive at Verizon to be sold with the carrier’s branding on its back. The Moto E4 will also become available as an Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone.

At this point we can’t tell you exactly when Verizon plans to start selling the phone, but if we’d had to guess we’d say soon.

As a memory refresh, the Moto E4 offers a 5-inch display with 720p resolution and a Snapdragon 427 processor as the powerhouse. The product also includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and an 8-megapixel/5-megapixel camera combo. It relies on a 2,800 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Motorola announced a $129.99 price-tag for the phone and so far, there’s no reason to assume Big Red will ask for more.

What about the Moto E4 Plus, you might be wondering? For the time being, we have no indication whether Verizon plans to offer the Moto E4 Plus alongside the Moto E4, but who knows.

The phone will be sold for $179.99, but right now information is a bit fuzzy regarding its availability. Anyway, the device carriers more spacious 5.5-inch display as well as a larger 5,000 mAh battery, so you might want to keep an eye out for it.