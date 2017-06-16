Giveaway: Win a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Global Edition!

We’re back with another giveaway and today we’re giving away a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Global Edition. We’ve teamed up with Banggood to hook you up! The Redmi Note 4 Global Edition is one of the latest devices from Xiaomi, one of the biggest phone makers in the world. It has some awesome specs, too.

Display : 5.5″, FHD IPS LCD

: 5.5″, FHD IPS LCD Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Storage : 32GB with micro SD support up to 256GB

: 32GB with micro SD support up to 256GB Operating system : Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8.0 skin

: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8.0 skin Camera : 13MP f/2.0 main, 5MP f/2.0 front-facing

: 13MP f/2.0 main, 5MP f/2.0 front-facing Other features: dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.1, FM radio, fingerprint sensor

If you’d rather not wait for the giveaway to end, Banggood is offering our readers a 5% off discount code. Simply go here and select the device and then enter Phone in the discount code section at checkout.

The Rules

We have a few rules and they’re pretty simple. First off, the giveaway is open worldwide so there are no location restrictions! In the widget below, you’ll see a couple of options to enter. The only required option is to enter your email address and that’s so we can get in contact with the winner. The other options include following AndroidGuys on Twitter, sending a precomposed tweet that you’re entered to win (you can do this once a day) and following Banggood on Twitter.

The giveaway will run until Friday, June 23 at 11:59 PM. Good luck!

