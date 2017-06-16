LG G6 now comes with a two-year warranty instead of one (in the US)

Do you own an LG G6 or are planning to get one? If you are in the US, we have some good news to share with you. LG just announced the “LG G6 Second Year Promise” program which extends the phone’s warranty from 1 year to 2 years.

The program is available for users who purchased the LG G6 from any mobile carrier or authorized retailer and will require registration on LG’s official website. Customers will need to provide a proof of purchase, on top of the phone’s IMEI/MEID and serial number within 12 months since they bought the phone. Those who are looking to purchase the LG G6 today or very soon, are given 90 days to register.

Why is it a good idea to join the program? For starters, it’s free. Secondly, LG will award you a new phone in case your LG G6 gets damaged and it’s not your fault. Under LG’s new initiative you’ll now be covered for two full years.

Most handsets in the US come with the standard one-year warranty, but as LG itself notes, customers tend to use a new phone for an average of 18 to 24 months. The company pledges to replace faulty G6 units within two business days after the original device shipment date, with all shipping costs being covered by the company.

However, it should be noted that LG’s Second Year Promise does not cover damage from drops or other accidents, so if the phone accidentally slips from your hand and ends up on hitting the concrete sidewalk, LG won’t replace it. Regardless, knowing you’ll be protected against issues like bootloops, which LG has become infamous for, certainly brings some piece of mind.