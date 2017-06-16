Maze Alpha available for pre-order as super cheap Xiaomi Mi MIX alternative

A few months ago we brought you news that industry newcomer, Maze was working on a bezeless smartphone in the vein of the highly acclaimed Xiaomi Mi MIX, called the Alpha.

Well, the phone has been made available for pre-order on GearBest. And the biggest surprise is the super low price tag. While the Xiaomi Mi MIX with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage onboard can take you back with $523, prices for the Maze Alpha start at $179 (!!!).

For this amount of money, customers will get a phablet with a 6-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The side and top bezels are almost non-existent, but the bottom bezel remains quite consistent while also housing the physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

The Maze Alpha embeds an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor clocked at 2.5GHz working in combination with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

On the photography front, the phone includes a dual camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel sensor made by Samsung and a secondary 5-megapixel one for collecting depth and lighting info. The main camera has f/2.2 aperture, but doesn’t offer optical image stabilization. As for selfies, there’s a 5-megapixel snapper living up in front.

The phone includes a pretty hefty 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

For the time being, only the Maze Alpha variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is up for pre-order. Until June 30, customers will be able to secure a unit for $179.99, afterward the phone will be sold for $219.99.

If you’re interested in Xiaomi Mi MIX lookalikes, the Doogee MIX is also an alternative. The phone is available for pre-order for $169.99 and up depending on configuration.