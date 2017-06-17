Gear Up: 808 Audio wants to power your summer playlists

808 Audio is an audio brand known for releasing quality products at an affordable price. We’ve reviewed a number of products over the years and are always interested in checking out new models.

As the summer season gets in full swing, it’s the time of year we find ourselves outside, riding bikes, taking walks, and lounging by the pool. For a lot of us, we love to put on some background music.

Though 808 Audio has a range of products, today we are going to look at its EarCanz Sport wireless earbuds and waterproof Canz H20 floating Bluetooth speaker. We’ve spent time with both of them and are ready to recommend each for your consideration.

EARCANZ Sport Wireless Earbuds

The EarCanz Sport Wireless Earbuds (About $50) are easy to pair right out of the box, which is convenient, and they can also be connected to more than one device at a time, so you can sync them with both your phone and tablet, and switch between the two effortlessly. We can watch a video on our tablet, and the audio will be interrupted with a phone call from the phone. Because of this one reason, they are worth it to us.

1 of 4

These earbuds are also sweat and water resistant and boast up to 9 hours of playtime, which we found to be pretty accurate, depending on use. The Sport Earbuds also have flexible ear hooks for a custom fit, and are quite comfortable to use daily.

There are a few things to note about all of 808’s products though, and that is their love of both bass and treble. It seems that extra bass appears when the track doesn’t really have any, but the sound is pure, and isn’t distorted at all. Maybe it’s not the best for podcasts or telephone calls, but it still works in both realms. If you’re a music lover, then these are great earbuds.

CANZ H2O Bluetooth Speaker

The Canz H2O (about $50) is wrapped in a waterproof silicon covering, so you easily take this speaker into the pool with you. It even floats, so you don’t have to use the lanyard that comes in the box.

A USB to micro-USB charging cable is included, but you’ll need to bring your own USB power source to charge them. 808 Audio promises eight hours of battery life from Canz H2O and we found this to be pretty accurate in our time with it.

As far as features go, the Canz H2O is pretty basic. It pairs easily, right out of the box, and the only control is the single power button that also doubles as a play/pause button. The sound is good, though there was a slight bit of distortion at higher volume levels. To us, this is to be expected in a $50 speaker.

In all, this is a good speaker to leave by the pool or take it in with you for an afternoon/evening party. It will last for about eight hours and is great for an extended playlist. There aren’t any forward or back buttons, so unless you bring your waterproof phone with you in the pool, you’ll not have control over playback.

Conclusion

Either of these products would be a good fit for those of you looking for an affordable listening experience. We like what 808 Audio puts out and feel like it recognizes its place in the space. Rather, it doesn’t try to be something it isn’t. The general approach seems to be putting out good, solid audio products with budget-minded buyers in mind. You can shop for 808 Audio at its website as well as retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.