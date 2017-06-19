Here’s how you can get Samsung’s exclusive Play Music station on any device

A little-known fact about the Galaxy S8 is a partnership that was made between Samsung and Google to make Play Music the default music player on Samsung’s 2017 flagships. Of course, there were promotions providing users some free time with the app and its services, but wait, there’s more.

A couple of days ago, one Reddit user found an all-new radio station which provides users access to a mixture of “newly released songs”. This radio station was intended to only be available for owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but it seems someone was able to find a workaround.

In order to access the “New Release Radio” station, you’ll need to navigate to your desktop, and click the link here. From there, simply click “Add to Library” and voila, you’ll be able to access the latest and greatest songs in a semi-personalized matter from any of your devices.

Obviously, Samsung didn’t intend for this to be made available for everyone, but here’s your chance to listen to some music you might not have otherwise listened to.

Let us know if you run into any troubles while trying to access this radio station, drop us a line and we’ll be more than happy to help.