How to watch the OnePlus 5 launch event

Tomorrow at noon, we’ll be learning every piece of information about the OnePlus 5 that we’ve been salivating for over the past few months. The company will be holding a special event to share every detail possible, and as has been the custom over the last few years, OnePlus will be live-streaming the event.

If you want to be able to watch the event live and follow along as OnePlus and Carl Pei unveil the OnePlus 5, the steps are simple. Either bookmark the YouTube link here, or you can follow along with us here at AndroidGuys through the embedded video.

As a reminder, the event begins at 12 PM EST (9 AM PST), and we’ll be learning everything we need to know about the OnePlus 5. Regarding what we already do know, the OP5 will feature a 5.5-inch display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

We are also expecting to see a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge capabilities which will recharge your device from 0% to 92% in just an hour. Finally, the OP5 will also feature a dual-rear camera setup with interesting low-light capabilities.

If you want to see a roundup of everything we know so far, you can check out our rumor roundup via the link here.