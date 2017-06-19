OnePlus 5 showed up in a television ad for a few seconds

In anticipation of the OnePlus 5 release this week, Amazon India has started advertising the phone via a TV commercial starring OnePlus India brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The TV spot was aired during the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament, which has millions of Indian fans tuning in to enjoy the game.

The phone revealed in the commercial appears to be in line with what we previously knew, boasting a black paint job and a dual-camera setup.

According to the most recent leak, the OnePlus 5 will arrive with a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood (also confirmed by the Amazon India ad).

The phone will also carry a dual camera setup consisting of two 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. A 3,300 mAh battery will also be included.

In India, customers will be able to pick it up with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for approximately $511 or for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage for around $590.

Apparently, the device will be sold in three color options (although four or more were rumored at one point) including Slate Gray, Soft Gold and Deep Black (exclusive to the 128GB model).

While we can’t be 100% the specs revealed so far are correct, in a few hours we’ll know everything about the OnePlus 5, so stay tuned.