Red HTC U11 lands in the US on June 20

If you’re currently looking to purchase the HTC U11 in the US, you have three color options to pick from including Amazing Silver, Brilliant Black, and Sapphire Blue.

Well, it seems that soon a fourth version will become available for purchase in the country. We’re talking about a sleek Red variant, which according to the countdown on Twitter should launch on June 20, at the same time the OnePlus 5 is scheduled to go official.

We’ve heard you and your wait is almost over… #HTCU11 pic.twitter.com/jj7ATMcS9r — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) June 18, 2017

We suspect the fourth Red variant will come with the same price tag as the other three models, meaning it will cost you $649.

In case you don’t remember we’ll remind you real quick that the HTC U11 is a 5.5-inch device that boasts QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It includes Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, as well as a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage configuration.

The phone’s standout feature is its squeezable frame which allows users to perform certain actions like launching the camera app solely by squeezing the frame’s sides. It also includes a myriad of virtual assistants, from the Google Assistant to the self-developed Sense Companion and Amazon Alexa.

If you’re a fan of smartphone photography, then you should know the U11 boasts the highest camera rating on DxOMark due to offering good detail preservation, low noise, and fast autofocus.

