Samsung deal: Get up to $350 off the Galaxy S8 when your trade-in your phone

Have an older smartphone at home? Good news, you can trade it in and receive a hefty discount on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge owners stand to benefit the most from this deal, as Samsung will award them $350 towards the purchase of its latest flagship. Those of you who are still holding on to a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy Note 5 can get $300 off the Galaxy S8.

As for the people with a non-Samsung device, the Korean tech giant is willing to offer $200 towards the purchase of its latest and greatest handset. But only iOS and Android handsets are eligible for trade-in.

The deal is available on AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular variants of the Galaxy S8/S8+ as well as the unlocked models. It’s worth mentioning the unlocked phones are already available with $100 off.

Needless to say, the phone you choose to trade in needs to meet a list of conditions in order to be eligible. So before you take it to Samsung make sure your phone:

• Powers on

• Normal wear & tear

• No cracked display

• Not bricked

• Not blacklisted

If the phone isn’t in good condition, Samsung will only award you $25 off a Galaxy S8 purchase, which is still something.

This is a limited time offer, so if you want to trade-in your phone for a new and shiny Galaxy S8, you better act fast before the promo expires.