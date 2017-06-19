Samsung lets you try new Bixby voice commands via new Early Access Program

Samsung wanted Bixby to be one of the killer features meant to differentiate the Galaxy S8 from other flagships out there like the Google Pixel, LG G6 or HTC U11. At launch, the Korean tech giant advertised Galaxy S8 owners will be able to use Bixby to do anything they could do using touch.

But unfortunately, when the Galaxy S8 started shipping out to customers in the US, it came without the voice integration to Bixby. Back then Samsung said the feature will be available in later in Spring.

We’re in June now and we’re yet to see Bixby Voice officially launch in the US, which is quite disappointing. But at least Samsung appears to be taking steps in that direction. The Korean company just announced an early access program for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the country which lets them try out new voice features for Bixby ahead of the official rollout.

If you want to be a part of the program, you will be required to visit this web page, enter the email address associated with your Samsung account, confirm you have a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, agree to Samsung’s Terms and Conditions and then wait for Samsung’s approval.

Keep in mind there’s a limited number of slots available, so even if you register you might not get selected in the end. Samsung says it will be launching the first preview test in the “near future”.

Earlier reports have suggested Bixby is having trouble comprehending the English syntax and grammar, but hopefully, with the new Early Access program, Samsung will be able to move things into the right direction and eventually launch the fully fledged version of Bixby Voice this summer.