Toast real wood case for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ giveaway

It’s giveaway time! And we are extremely excited to announce that we are teaming up with Toast for this week’s CASETASTIK competition.

The Prize

Toast’s sleek, real wood covers for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ boldly go where no phone covers have gone before! Designed with aerodynamic details and precision-cut by lasers for a perfect fit, the one-piece cover sinuously wraps the Galaxy S8 / S8+’s back, sides, and corners in one continuous piece of gorgeous wood. Each one is sanded and finished by hand for a sultry-smooth touch and a lustrous look. The S8/S8+ covers are available in three sustainable wood choices: Ebony Ash Walnut Like all Toast covers, these beauties attach directly and securely to your phone with a high-quality, residue-free adhesive, protecting it from debris that commonly causes damage when trapped inside typical phone cases. Origami-esque and awesome, they come flat-packed, letting you have the fun of bringing the cover into 3D form on your phone. Fear not the DIY: just peel it, line it up with a little care, and stick it on (full instructions included). Go forth and get Toasted with AndroidGuys! Thanks to the amazing team at Toast we have three, yes THREE of these beautiful cases to give away! All that will be required from our lucky winners is to let us know the wood type you want and if you require an S8 or S8+ size case and we will get the ball rolling for you!

If you just want wait to get your hands on one of these beauties, You can connect with Toast socially via the following means:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/toastmade/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Toastmade/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/toastmade

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be easier. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple of options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winners once the drawing is over on June 26th, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

Entrants can be of any age and the competition is open to anyone throughout the United States!

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through Monday, June 26th, 2017. We’d like to thank Toast for providing us with the goods for this case-tastic giveaway.

What are you waiting for?! Enter NOW and say goodbye to those powerless worries this summer by winning one of these ultimate companions.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

