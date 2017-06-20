Grab some Google Home and Pixel deals on the Google Store

Google have kicked off a few deals on the Google Store that may convince you to make your next purchase.

Call it a coincidence with the OnePlus 5 launch, but Google are offering a free Google Home to customers that purchase a Pixel XL. That’s quite the incentive. Just add both a Pixel XL and a Google Home to your cart and Google will automatically knock $129 off your final price, getting you a Google Home for free.

Google is also offering its first-party Pixel and Pixel XL cases for half-price. That means that you can get a clear case for $15 or a colorful silicone case for $17.50.

Apparently the deal only lasts while stock allows so could this be a way of shifting stock? Insert speculation here.