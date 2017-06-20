Here’s the special code to get the OnePlus 5 early

If you were watching the OnePlus 5 announcement and have ventured to the page to pre-order your device, you’ll notice that those who enter a special code will be able to get the device early.

In a special promotion called Early Drop, those with the special code can get the phone a week before it’s official release and here’s how to do it. Early Drop shipments will begin on June 21 via free priority shipping (6 days before general sales begin on June 27).

Here are the steps:

Visit www.OnePlus.net, go to the page for the OnePlus 5 Click “Early drop” at the top right Enter “Clearer Photos” as the promotional code

You’ll be asked to choose between the Slate Gray (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) for $479 and Midnight Black (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) for $539.

Choose if you want a warranty on your new OnePlus 5 device and proceed to select any accessories. Once completed, you’ll be receiving your OnePlus 5 up to a week before anyone else with delivery in what the website quotes as 1-3 days. You can also get the 50% exclusive welcome bundle that includes a Dash Type-C Cable, OnePlus 5 Protective Case, OnePlus 5 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector and OnePlus Bullets (V2) headphones.