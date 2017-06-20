How to buy the OnePlus 5

Earlier today, OnePlus announced its 2017 flagship, the OnePlus 5. The device looks to take the market by storm for another year, while offering flagship-level specs at prices lower than its competitors.

While the OnePlus 5 is priced higher than any of its predecessors, it still offers great value at $150-$250 lower than its competition. As a quick reminder, the OnePlus 5 features the following specs:

Display: 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED

5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz) RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X

6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Rear Camera: 20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture

20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture Battery: 3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge

3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS

Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Other: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

Now, for the pricing – the base model OnePlus 5 with the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at $479. The higher-specced version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at $539, but that leaves one more question.

How do you get one?

Well, OnePlus surprised everyone earlier today by offering an “Early Drop” for its latest device, giving some folks the ability to purchase the device ahead of its official launch date. The initial stock levels are seemingly expiring rapidly, as there are reports of the 8GB/128GB variants already selling out.

If you want to try your hands on getting in on the “Early Drop”, you can follow these steps:

Visit www.OnePlus.net, go to the page for the OnePlus 5 Click “Early drop” at the top right Enter “Clearer Photos” as the promotional code

From there, you’ll have to select your model of choice and hope for the best.

However, if you are okay with waiting, you won’t have to wait for too long as the OnePlus 5 will launch on June 27th. From there, you’ll need to follow the regular process for purchasing a device through OnePlus’ online storefront.

You can hit the link here to head over to the OnePlus site and try your hand at getting one through the Early Drop, or you can bookmark it so you’ll be ready to go on June 27th.

Let us know in the comments below whether you decide to go ahead and pick one up for yourself, or why decided to turn the other cheek.