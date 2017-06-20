Learn six languages from any device, any time you want, only $29.99 (Deal of the Day)

Have you ever thought about learning a new language? Whether it’s understanding Spanish, French, Italian, or something else, there’s something really great about knowing more than just English. Not only that, but it can also be the difference in career paths for some of us.

Our Deal of the Day is a highly discounted six-pack set from uTalk. Priced only $29.99 (save 90%), it’s everything you need to pick up a new language. For your money you’ll learn a second, third, fourth… well, you get it. Languages include American English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Latin American Spanish.

ALSO AVAILABLE: 12 Languages (Europe) for $49.99; 10 Languages (Asia) for $49.99; 22 Languages (Europe & Asia) for $99.99

The world is flattening (figuratively) and it is becoming more and more valuable to learn a second, or third, fourth, or fifth language. uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier challenge by helping you learn real, practical vocabulary in a wide variety of languages from any device that you choose. uTalk’s language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk and feature independently verified translations so you’ll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local.

Learn six languages: American English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Latin American Spanish from any device, any time you want

from any device, any time you want Discover real, practical vocabulary that you can use in real-world situations

Measure your achievements as you go along

Verify your learning by playing speaking games

Learn from native voice artists who really know what they’re talking about

Access your account from any device so you can pick up where you left off anywhere

Ready to learn that new language? Save yourself 90% and pick up a full 6-part set through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced around $325, you can get it from us for only $29.99. Alternatively, you can also choose from 12 languages in Europe ($49.99), 10 languages in Asia ($49.99), or both Europe and Asia for $99.99

