Mozilla’s Firefox Focus lets Android users browse privately

Good news Android users, Mozilla’s private Firefox Focus browser, formerly exclusive to iOS, just landed in the Google Play Store. And it’s a very light download – only 4MB.

Unlike other alternatives, the mobile browser automatically blocks a wide range of online trackers, thus allowing you to surf the web undetected. Firefox Focus taps in the blocklist database offered by Disconnect to disable ads that track online activity. What’s more, one can view how many trackers are being blocked on the current page by accessing the Setting button within the app.

You don’t have to tinker with Settings in order to get the app to work its magic, as Firefox Focus automatically blocks online trackers from the moment it’s launched. Removing trackers and ads has the added benefit of speeding up page load times. What’s more, history gets deleted automatically once you chose to exit the application.

Users can also choose to Block other content trackers, but be warned that choosing to do so might break some videos and Web pages. The app also includes a Stealth mode which you need to disable if you want to take screenshots or see the browser in your list of recently used apps.

We should also note that for the time being, Firefox Focus doesn’t support add-ons, so you won’t be able to open multiple tabs.

Anyhow, the app is currently up for download in the Google Play Store for Android and Chromebook users alike.