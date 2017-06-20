Here is the spec rundown for the OnePlus 5

Earlier today, the OnePlus 5 was officially unveiled and we wanted to give you a quick spec rundown. These specs include both the $479 and $539 variants for the latest device.
- Display: 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)
- RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture
- Battery: 3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
- Other: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider
Let us know what you think about the OnePlus 5 and if you’ll be looking to pick one up for yourself.