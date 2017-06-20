Here is the spec rundown for the OnePlus 5

Earlier today, the OnePlus 5 was officially unveiled and we wanted to give you a quick spec rundown. These specs include both the $479 and $539 variants for the latest device.

Display: 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED

5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz) RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X

6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Rear Camera: 20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture

20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture Battery: 3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge

3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS

Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Other: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

Let us know what you think about the OnePlus 5 and if you’ll be looking to pick one up for yourself.