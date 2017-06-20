Solar Red HTC U11 now available for pre-order in the US

As anticipated, HTC unveiled a new color option for the U11. It’s dubbed “Solar Red” and honestly, it looks quite stunning. The new model is already available for pre-order in the US for $649 a pop, just like the older variants. Pre-orders will start shipping July 2017.

HTC notes on its website that the Solar Red HTC U11 is sold unlocked and compatible with Verizon, AT&T ad T-Mobile networks. The phone can also be purchased in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver.

Like the models available so far, the HTC U11 arrives with a 5.5-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution (QHD) and a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood.

The product is sold with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3,000 mAh battery onboard. It’s worth mentioning that the phone’s main camera has been ranked number #1 by DxOMark, thus dethroning the reputable Google Pixel snapper.

On top of kick-starting the pre-orders for the Solar Red HTC U11, the company also announced the Kick Off of Summer Promotion which will be available until June 29 at 12 am Easter Time.

During this time period, customers can pick up several HTC products with a discount. Here’s the list:

HTC U Ultra for $629 ($130 off)

HTC 10 Google Pixelfor $499 ($200 off)

HTC Bolt for $500 ($100 off)

JBL Reflect Aware C headphones for $99.99 (50% off)