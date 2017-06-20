What’s the difference: OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T

As expected OnePlus today unleashed the highly anticipated OnePlus 5. The phone, which we have seen leak in the rumor mill numerous times, represent an important upgrade over its predecessor the OnePlus 3T.

Want to find out more about what the new OnePlus 5 brings extra compared to last year’s model? Keep reading below.

Design and Display

5.5-inch AMOLED display with fullHD resolution vs 5.5-inch AMOLED display with fullHD resolution

Both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T boasts a metal unibody and a similar physical home button (which in the case of the OnePlus 5 has been coated with ceramic) which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Yet, the antenna lines now run around the perimeter of the phone, instead of cutting across the back, thus making them less visible.

Speaking of which, the new OnePlus 5 (especially the Midnight Black model) bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 7 Plus with its dual camera, flash and antenna lines positioned in similar fashion. Yet, there are differences between the two including the OnePlus 5’ shape with its flat edges on the side and more curved back.

Going back to our OnePlus 3T comparison, the OnePlus 5 is also slimmer coming it at 7.25mm compared to the 7.3mm of its predecessor.

While both phones share the same display size and resolution, the OnePlus 5 screen includes three color calibration options including standard, sRGB, and DCIP3 for better color rendering.

Power and performance

Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 821

6GB of RAM vs 6GB/8GB of RAM

64GB/128GB of internal storage 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Like most flagships launching today, the OnePlus 5 arrives with Qualcomm’s latest premium Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. The OnePlus 3T takes advantage of last year’s Snapdragon 821 in combination with 6GB of RAM, which is a still a good enough chipset as proven by the LG G6.

This year, OnePlus upgraded RAM capacity for the OnePlus 5 by throwing in an 8GB variant into the mix. Still, storage options are kept at either 64GB or 128GB, but this time it’s faster UFS 2.1 storage which should allow the phone to work fluidly during an intensive task.

There is no microSD card slot for memory expansion available onboard.

Cameras

16-megapixel/20-megapixel main camera vs 16-megapixel main camera

16-megapixel selfie camera vs 16-megapixel main camera

Obviously, the biggest upgrade of the OnePlus 5 is the dual-camera system sitting on the back of the phone. It’s composed of a main 16-megapixel full-color sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 20-megapixel telephoto sensor with lower f/2.6 aperture.

The aperture in the main sensor is said to be able to capture 34% more light than the OnePlus 3T, as well as deliver improved optical image stabilization. On top of that, the new OnePlus flagship offers a new “Portrait Mode” feature quite similar to the one included with the iPhone 7 Plus that brings bokeh effect to images, as well as an enhanced optical zoom 2x zoom.

A Pro mode allows smartphone photographers to shoot in RAW format while playing with things like ISO, white balance or exposure.

The main 16-megapixel camera on the OnePlus 3T had a 1/2.8-inch sensor size, as well as f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS and LED flash.

Both phones rely on a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and while OnePlus did not share many details about the secondary camera on the OnePlus 5, we can tell you the OnePlus 3T has f/2.0 aperture.

Software

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow vs Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with Oxygen on top)

While the OnePlus 3T launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, the phone is upgradable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

With the introduction of the OnePlus 5, the company also took the opportunity to announce a few software enhancements in Oxygen. OnePlus said that Oxygen is more smoother, minimalistic and refined than ever and also riddled with useful new feats like Reading mode, new gaming DND mode, secure box (something akin to Samsung’s Secure Folder), scrolling screenshots and the so-called “app priority” which displays your favorite apps as soon as you turn on your phone in the morning.

Battery

3,300 mAh vs 3,400 mAh

Some of you might get alarmed that the OnePlus 5 comes with a smaller battery than its predecessor. Nevertheless, the company says that thanks to the more efficient Snapdragon 835 processor onboard and other optimizations, the OnePlus 5 will be able to deliver 20% more battery life than the OnePlus 3T.

On top of that, OnePlus has updated its Dash Charge fast charging technology, so you’ll be able to pull a day’s worth of power in only 30 minutes.

Other features

The OnePlus 5 gets 4G LTE, faster Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM. Also unlike the case of the iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus hasn’t removed the 3.5mm headphone jack. A microSD card slot would have been nice, though.

Pricing

Be warned, the OnePlus 5 is the most expensive OnePlus phone to date. The 6GB of RAM/64GB version will take you back with $479, while the 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage will cost $539. The OnePlus 5 will officially launch in the US on July 27.

As for the OnePlus 3T, the phone is currently listed as out of stock on the OnePlus official page. The phone was offered with a $439 price-tag. If you still want the phone today, some third party retailers like Amazon still offer it, but it might be a bit pricier.