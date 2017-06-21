Check out this rugged Otterbox case for the OnePlus 5

Popular accessory maker Otterbox has teamed up with OnePlus in order to produce a rugged protective case for the recently unveiled OnePlus 5. The case is available in two color options, Black or Racing Red and will become available for sale for $29.95 a pop.

For the time being, the Otterbox case is listed as out of stock on OnePlus’ website, just like the other dedicated accessories, but we’ll have to assume customers will be able to place an order for it as soon as the OnePlus 5 launches officially on June 27.

The Otterbox case offers layered protection, as it combines two different layers, one of inner silicone which wraps around the phone to safeguard against shocks and drops and the outer hard shell that keeps everything secure. But despite being a worthy case, it’s worth pointing out that it will add quite a bit of bulk to the phone which is quite sleek without a case on it.

Another caveat is that the Otterbox case is not compatible with OnePlus’ 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector, so if you have your mind set on getting the Protector, you’ll need to opt for an alternate case. The good news is that there are plenty of options.