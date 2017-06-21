Deal: Grab the Xiaomi Mi IV Earbuds for under $15 with free shipping during this sale

Xiaomi is a name you probably recognize. It’s one of the biggest and fastest growing smartphone makers in the world right now, but they make more than just phones. In March we spent some time with the Mi Over the Ear Headphones and were crazy impressed with them. They punch well above their price-point and sound absolutely fantastic.

Well, now you can get a pair of Xiaomi’s in-ear version of those headphones, the Xiaomi Mi IV Hybrid In-Ear Earphones for only $14 with free shipping. Right now Light in the Box is having a sale on the earbuds taking 33% off the regular purchase price.

The Xiaomi in-ear earbuds offer a reference-quality sound through its combination of one dynamic driver and two-way balance-armature (BA) drivers. The earbuds come with three pairs (small, medium, and large) of silicone eartips and include a microphone for answering and making calls. The control button offers you the ability to switch songs and use voice controls.

If you’d like to grab a pair of these earbuds, head over to Light in the Box and grab yours for under $15 with free shipping.

NOTE: This is a paid placement from our friends at LightInTheBox. As such this should not be considered a full endorsement from AndroidGuys