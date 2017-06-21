Giveaway: Win a Doogee Mix with 64GB of storage and almost no bezel!

We’re back again with another giveaway from AndroidGuys and BangGood.com! Today we’re giving away a Doogee Mix with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of Storage and almost no bezel! The Mix is bezeless on three sides of the device and only has a small bezel on the bottom of the device to house the home button. It looks crazy futuristic! Here are how the specs stand up:

Display : 5.5″ AMOLED 1080p

If you want to find out some more details about the Doogee Mix, check out the listing on BangGood.

The Rules

We have a few rules and they’re pretty simple. First off, the giveaway is open worldwide so there are no location restrictions! In the widget below, you’ll see a couple of options to enter. The only required option is to enter your email address and that’s so we can get in contact with the winner. The other options include following AndroidGuys on Twitter, sending a precomposed tweet that you’re entered to win (you can do this once a day) and following Banggood on Twitter.

The giveaway will run until Wednesday, June 28 at 11:59 PM

