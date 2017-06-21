Samsung reveals its own list of tips and tricks for Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+

The OnePlus 5 might have captured everyone’s attention this week, but Samsung is looking to bring back the spotlight on its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships. With this purpose in mind, the Korean tech giant unveiled its own list of tips and tricks to help users get the most out of their phones.

Samsung is aware that the myriad of functions offered onboard a flagship device like the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ can seem daunting at first. So in order to make sure owners are able to use their handset to the fullest extent of its possibilities, the company has released a set of instructions detailing how to use some of the key functionalities offered by the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Samsung’s list includes instruction on how to:

• Get to know your navigation bar

• Take advantage of the Edge screen

• Create convenient reminders

• Use the power button and create shortcuts

• Step up your screenshot game

• Get more done with Snap Window

• Unlock your phone in a fun way

• Share links with Samsung Cloud

If you are holding on to a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ and you find any of these topics useful or at least interesting, you can go ahead and read all about it on Samsung’s own page. Hopefully, you’ll be able to learn new things about your Galaxy S8.