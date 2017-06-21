Sing in the shower with this $10 Bluetooth speaker (Deal of the Day)

One thing we all do every day is take a shower or bath. Well, you should be taking one a day, you stinky thing. And, if you’re like us, at some point, you find yourself having a good day and invariably break out into tune. You sing in the shower, admit it.

Our Deal of the Day is a Bluetooth shower speaker designed to help support your wannabe rock star aspirations. Priced only $9.99, it’s all you’ll need to enjoy your favorite tunes. Or, get your day going with news and podcasts. Unwinding at night? Put on some classical tunes and light a few candles around the bath. And, if you’re interrupted with a call, the speaker let’s you take it right there in the shower.

Features

Suction cup attaches directly to your shower wall

Built-in controls allow you to play/pause, skip songs, & turn the power off, right on the speaker

Supports hands-free calling from the shower

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Sky Innovations Bluetooth shower speaker for only $9.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally closer to $50, we’re offering it to our readers at a discount of 80 percent! Available in blue, black, pink, or white.

