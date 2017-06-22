Check out this Samsung Galaxy S8 clone with a dual-camera

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a gorgeous device, but unfortunately, it costs a truckload of money. Naturally, this has created an opportunity for Chinese device makers which are now racing to offer affordable Galaxy S8 alternatives.

For example, obscure device maker Leagoo is gearing up to offer a new handset which according to teasers bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S8, down to the atypical 18:9 aspect ratio.

Leagoo phone called KIICAA S8 appears to look exactly like the Galaxy S8 in the promo shot the company posted on Twitter. We have the same tall and narrow appearance and extremely slim bezels – especially on the sides.

However, the KIICAA S8 will differ a bit from the Galaxy S8 in terms of specifications. For starters, we don’t know whether it’s going to feature an advanced QHD+ resolution like the Galaxy S8 or settle for less. Secondly, the Leagoo phone uses a MediaTek MT6763 SoC instead of the powerful Snapdragon 835.

The Leagoo KIICAA S8 will be available in two configurations, one with 4GB/64GB and the other with 6GB/128GB.

But there are other reasons other than pricing which might prompt users to consider buying the KIICAA S8 when it becomes available – unlike the Galaxy S8, the phone will be outfitted with a dual-camera setup on the back. Also, the fingerprint scanner lives below the camera and not next to it, as it’s the case with the Galaxy S8.

Leagoo hasn’t revealed the pricing for the KIICAA S8 yet, but given the company’s track record, we don’t expect this Galaxy S8 clone to cost more than $250.