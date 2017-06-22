Did you just get a OnePlus 5 ad on your OnePlus 3 too?

OnePlus recently unveiled its new device the OnePlus 5 and successor to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T but incase you missed that, the company are sending notifications on those devices alerting you to the release.

Some would have taken advantage of the various discounts on the OnePlus 3 leading up to the unveiling of the OnePlus 5 but the company seemingly wanted to make sure you knew there was a new device out.

It’s key to note that these are not an opt-in notification. All users appear to have gotten the notification, raising the question that OnePlus have the ability to pretty much send anything they want. This time it is an ad from the company itself, but what’s stopping them selling this functionality to the highest bidder?

Rather interesting that OnePlus can do this but seems it took the opportunity to try and get owners to upgrade although I feel this may have the opposite effect.