Google Glass on the comeback? The wearable gets its first update in three years

In 2014 we were on the verge of a hardware revolution! Wearables were the hot new thing and everyone was convinced that this new technology would completely change how we lived our lives. Then we actually got to play with them and interest fizzled. People are still wearing smartwatches, but all of those sweet headsets and smart contact lenses never really came to fruition.

Google Glass was pretty much the poster boy for the first wave of cool wearable tech. I was personally all in on the product even if I couldn’t afford one myself. A Heads Up Display showing me relevant information and giving me the ability to snap pictures, roll on video, and Google search without touching anything? Man, I still want that!

So, when it became apparent that Google Glass was no longer a priority of the search giant, I was bummed. The updates stopped and it was no longer cool to walk around with this little screen in front of your face. But, that’s how it goes in the tech world I guess.

But my hopes are high once again because Google just released a software update for the first time in THREE years for Google Glass. The new update allows users to natively pair Bluetooth peripherals like keyboards. It’s entirely possible that this is an update created one or a few engineers at Google that wanted the functionality for their personal units and there is nothing big happening behind the scenes but…. I’m going to keep my eye on this, just in case.

I mean, how could you not want to walk around looking like this? I don’t care if it is in the Museum of Failure. It’s awesome.