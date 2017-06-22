Launch a career in IT Security with this 10-course bundle, only $59

The IT security field is one that will only increase in demand as businesses go more digital and move more of their data and operations on to network systems and the cloud. Believe it or not, it doesn’t take years of school to break into this industry, it just takes some hard work.

Of course, you do still need the education. Our Deal of the day is a massive ten course bundle that will give all of that to you. Over ten courses and 113 hours of content you’ll get training to pass ten different certification exams. Soon enough you’ll be ready to ace each exam, add certifications to your resume, and watch the career floodgates open.

Features

Access 10 complete courses 24/7

Get training to pass ten IT risk management & security exams

Gain a knowledge of communication & infrastructure security

Learn advanced-level security skills to conceptualize, design, & engineer secure solutions

Specialize in project risk management assessment

Discover cloud security fundamentals

Understand how to design, oversee, & assess an enterprise’s information security

Access practice exams to help you fortify your knowledge & gauge your exam readiness

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and order your lifetime access to the IT Security Specialist Super Bundle. Valued at nearly $3,300, it's yours for only $59 right now!

