This weekend T-Mobile is offering up BOGO on 2017 flagships, but with a catch

T-Mobile is back at it again. This weekend the nation’s third largest carrier is pushing a new buy one, get one deal this weekend on some of the hottest phones of 2017, but as always there’s a catch.

Here’s how it breaks down. This offer is open to both new customers and current customers, which is a nice change. New customers will have to purchase both phones on T-Mobile’s Equipment Install Plan and activate T-Mobile One, the carrier’s unlimited plan. Current customers will pick a phone to add to an Equipment Installment Plan and add an unlimited voice and data line to their plan.

After you’ve added you’ve taken those steps, you’ll need to head over to your account page and enter the promo code 17JUNESAMEBOGO. You can’t take advantage of the BOGO deal without that promo code and you only have 30 days to enter it to get your free phone.

So, all a free phone is great, but it doesn’t matter if the selection sucks, right? Well, you’ll be happy to know that you can get some of the best Android flagships available right now. The Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6, and LG V20 are all available and you can mix and match what phones you get but you’ll get a rebate for the cheaper of the two devices.

Still, this is a pretty great deal and the timing couldn’t be better. The G6 and S8 have only been out for a couple of months and are two of the best phones on the market. The V20 is nothing to sneeze at either.

Are you going to take T-Mobile up on its offer? Let us know down in the comments.