You can snag the LG V20 for only $400 in the US if you hurry

If you’re about to buy a new smartphone, stop and pay attention. One of the best phones on the market today just went on sale. The LG V20 can currently be had for only $400 on Daily Steals. This matches the now expired deal that B&H offered last week and represents one of the best values on the market today.

The V20 is a flagship in every sense of the word. It has excellent specs. Here’s a look at how it stacks up:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 GPU : Adreno 530

: Adreno 530 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery : 3200mAh (removable)

: 3200mAh (removable) Storage : 64GB (expandable)

: 64GB (expandable) Display : 5.7″, 2560 x 1440p LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 4

: 5.7″, 2560 x 1440p LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Software : Android 7.0 Nougat with LG UX 5

: Android 7.0 Nougat with LG UX 5 Camera (rear) : Dual 16MP (f/1.8) and 8MP (f/2.4) cameras

: Dual 16MP (f/1.8) and 8MP (f/2.4) cameras Camera (front) : 5MP (f/1.9)

: 5MP (f/1.9) Dimensions : 6.29 x 3.07 x 0.30 in (159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6 mm)

: 6.29 x 3.07 x 0.30 in (159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6 mm) Ports: USB type-C, 3.5mm microphone, Infrared

That’s a great package for only $400. Normally you’d find good, but not great, phones for that price point. Here’s what we thought of the V20 in our review.

The V20 is still one of the best phones you can get today. It has great build quality, a great camera, good battery life, and the best audio experience on the market. It might not stand up to some 2017 flagships, but if you can find it for the right price, it’s a good choice.

You can read our full review below before hopping over to Daily Steals for this deal. The phone is currently priced at $499 (which is still a good price, to be honest) but when you apply promo code LGV20DS at checkout, it drops it another $100. Are you going to pick up the V20 at this price? Let us know down in the comments.