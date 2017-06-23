5-pack of Powrtabs: Disposable microUSB power for emergency situations, just $19.99

Nobody likes a low battery, especially when you know you won’t be getting to an outlet any time soon. You can use an external battery, but what happens when that runs out of juice?

Today’s Deal of the Day is a five-pack of Powrtabs – extremely portable, disposable little batteries to give your phone a quick boost when you’re in dire need. They are designed from completely recyclable materials and are are non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and very phone-friendly as well.

These are the perfect accessory to throw in your car for emergency situations. You never know when you’ll be out and about and really need just a few minutes of usage to make calls or get online. And, at $19.99, it’s like having lifesaving backups on hand for only $4 a piece!

Features

Rated to 1,000mAh to give your phone a quick boost wherever you are

Gain up to 4 hours of extra mobile use

Made out of recyclable materials for environmentally-friendly use at concerts, camping, traveling, & more

Where to Buy

The five-pack of Powrtabs is only $19.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now. Hurry and you can take advantage of the 19% discount and save some five bucks on the bundle!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!