Evernote for Android gains fingerprint unlock feature (in beta)

You’ve probably heard of Evernote – the popular cross-platform app which allows users to create quick notes in several formats.

This week we bring good news for Android fans of the app, as the much request fingerprint security feature has become available to some.

The feat would allow users to easily secure their notes in order to keeping prying eyes at bay. Now the functionality is available in the beta version of the Android app.

So if you’re part of the Evernote Android beta testing community you’ll be able to try out the new feat. However, if you’re using the regular non-beta Android version, you won’t be able to secure your notes. Not for the time being, anyway.

In order to enable fingerprint unlocking, users will first need to enable a passcode lock. The option can be found in the app by going to Settings>Account Info>Set up passcode lock. Once you enable it, the fingerprint unlocking feat will appear under the new Manage passcode lock menu.

Once enabled, users will be able to unlock Evernote with their fingerprint, instead of entering a four-digit PIN. For some users unlocking Evernote via their fingerprint probably seems more intuitive, so it’s a welcome addition.

No word on when the stable release is set to arrive, but given that the feature has made it into beta, we assume it won’t be long now.